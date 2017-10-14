Black Girls CODE Memphis aims to close digital divide

Black Girls CODE Memphis hosted a fall workshop Saturday with a focus on robots.



During the workshop, participants explored coding fundamentals with Google Blockly and SmartGurlz robots and dolls.



Described as tech divas, the girls learned about the importance of coding and then jumped into action by learning to code robots – step-by-step.



"We are changing the face of technology," said west coast Black Girls CODE coordinator Amber Morse.



Morse traveled from Oakland to support the workshop.

"Obviously there is a digital divide, and we are planting that seed at a young age so that girls can be exposed to technology. So when they get older and make a decision about what degree they want to major in, they will consider a computer science degree. They'll know that math is cool and engineering is fun and that science can be innovative in many ways," Morse said.



In the introductory course, (ages 7-12) girls worked together in teams thinking analytically, designing, playing, and coding in real-time.



The BGC Memphis chapter hosts four quarterly workshops a year. Learn more about upcoming opportunities here.

