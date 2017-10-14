Memphis football player charged with rape, dismissed from team

A Memphis football player was dismissed from the team on rape charges, MPD confirmed.

Defensive lineman Ernest Suttles was first suspended, then dismissed from the team.

University of Memphis released the following statement about the situation:

"Ernest Suttles has been dismissed from the University of Memphis football team for a violation of team rules in an off-campus incident. As was communicated in an earlier statement, Suttles has been removed from campus while this matter is reviewed by the Office of Student Accountability, Outreach, and Support for violations of the UofM Student Code of Conduct. During the ongoing investigation, no additional comments will be made."

Officers were at Suttles' home Saturday morning to investigate.

