Memphis football player in police custody, suspended from team

A Memphis football player was suspended from the team as police investigated allegations against him.

Defensive lineman Ernest Suttles is in police custody, but he has not been charged with any crime at this time.

University of Memphis released the following statement about the situation:

"Ernest Suttles has been suspended from the University of Memphis football team for a violation of team rules in an off campus incident. Settles has been removed from campus as this matter is reviewed by the Office of Student Accountability, Outreach and Support for violations of the UofM Student Code of Conduct. No additional comments will be made while the investigation is ongoing."

Officers were at Suttles' home Saturday morning to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.