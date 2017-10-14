Army vet hosts mass shooting safety event

A Memphis football player was dismissed from the team on rape charges, MPD confirmed.More >>
A Memphis football player was dismissed from the team on rape charges, MPD confirmed.More >>
Memphis police need your help finding a missing man believed to be in danger.More >>
Memphis police need your help finding a missing man believed to be in danger.More >>
A Memphis Army veteran is hoping to teach people how to stay safe after the deadly shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
A Memphis Army veteran is hoping to teach people how to stay safe after the deadly shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
The second annual Memphis Food and Wine Festival got underway Saturday night.More >>
The second annual Memphis Food and Wine Festival got underway Saturday night.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
Tina Frost, 27, is responding to family members and has taken her first few steps, according the her mother's latest update on a GoFundMe account.More >>
Tina Frost, 27, is responding to family members and has taken her first few steps, according the her mother's latest update on a GoFundMe account.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>