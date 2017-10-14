Army vet hosts mass shooting safety event

A Memphis Army veteran is hoping to teach people how to stay safe after the deadly shooting in Las Vegas.

Alverto Austin is the owner of "Be Safe Be Vigilant" Protection Academy.

He hosted a safety seminar at Whitehaven Library on Saturday to teach people what to do in the event in an active shooter.

"Our community and our society is really changing, and we really have to arm ourselves and be prepared for the unthinkable," Austin said.

The session taught risk management, planning, and protecting yourself if bullets start flying.

