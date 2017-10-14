City Watch canceled for missing man, 67 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City Watch canceled for missing man, 67

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Theron Riddle (Source: MPD) Theron Riddle (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department confirms a missing man believed to be in danger has been located.

Theron Riddle, 67, was last seen in the 1100 block of Mullins Station on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

MPD would like to thank the public for their help finding him. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly