City Watch issued for missing endangered man, 67

Memphis police need your help finding a missing man believed to be in danger.

Theron Riddle, 67, was last seen in the 1100 block of Mullins Station on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Police say he has a medical condition and does not have his medication with him.

Theron is a white male standing 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. He has brown hair, dark brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Family members say he was last seen driving away in a 2009 black Toyota Corolla with the car tag 253FHV.

If seen, please contact Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.

