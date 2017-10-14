High 5: WMC’s Spencer recognized at UofM game - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

High 5: WMC’s Spencer recognized at UofM game

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Spencer and U of M athletic director Tom Bowen (Source: WMC Action News 5) Spencer and U of M athletic director Tom Bowen (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

We're sending a High 5 to our very own meteorologist Spencer Denton!

Spencer was given an honorary game ball at Saturday’s Memphis-Navy game.

He received the game ball from University of Memphis athletic director Tom Bowen.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly