Memphis Tigers upset #25 Navy 30-27

The Memphis Tigers' defense forced five turnovers, as the Tigers upset #25 Navy 30-27 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

U of M Redshirt sophomore defensive back Austin Hall had two interceptions in the win, including the game-sealing pick with 1:42 left in the game.

The Tigers held Navy quarterback Zach Abey to only 20 yards passing while limiting his production on the ground.

Abey finished the game with 37 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Memphis' senior quarterback Riley Ferguson threw for 279 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Two of Ferguson's touchdowns went to senior wide receiver Anthony Miller, who finished the game with 10 receptions for 90 yards.

The Tigers have now won three straight over ranked opponents dating back to last season.

With the win, the U of M improved to 5-1 (2-1 AAC) on the season.

