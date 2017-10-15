3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Mid-South - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Mid-South

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5 weather app) (Source: WMC Action News 5 weather app)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (WMC) -

An earthquake shook part of the Mid-South on Sunday morning.

The earthquake's epicenter was about 4 miles southeast of Manila, Arkansas. The quake happened at 5:16 a.m.

The USGS said the quake registered a 3.7 magnitude.

Learn more about the quake here.

