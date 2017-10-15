Jessica Chambers trial to resume Sunday at 1

Tellis (L) was charged in Feb. 2016. Chambers (R) was found dead in December 2014 (Source: Panola County Sheriff's Office/Family)

The trial of a man accused of burning a Mississippi teen alive will continue Sunday.

Quinton Tellis is charged with murder and arson in the death of Jessica Chambers. She was found burning near her car on a back road in Courtland, Mississippi, on December 6, 2014.

During testimony Saturday, a phone expert revealed that Tellis begged Chambers for sex four times the day she died.

Each time, Chambers said no.

Those requests all happened via text message--messages that Tellis deleted about an hour after Chambers was set on fire.

The trial is scheduled to resume at 1 p.m. Sunday.

