Man charged with DUI in fatal Sunday morning crash

One person is dead and another injured after a head-on collision Sunday shortly before 2:44 a.m.

The accident happened on 1-40 west of Covington Pike.

The first driver was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The second driver was dead on arrival.

Police identified the first driver as 24-year-old Jose Rodriguez. He was charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, no driver’s license, reckless driving, public intoxication, and financial responsibility.

A mugshot for Rodriguez was not immediately available.

