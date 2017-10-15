Memphis Tigers ranked #25 in AP Poll

Memphis Tigers football team moved in to the Associated Press Top 25 at #25 following Saturday’s 30-27 upset win over Navy.

The last time Memphis was ranked in the AP poll was Nov. 8, 2015. Memphis debuted in that year’s Associated Press top 25 poll with a 37-24 win over Ole Miss. That marked the Tigers’ first appearance in the AP Top 25 since 2004.

The team then ranked in four consecutive polls (Week 8 - No. 18, Week 9 – No. 16, Week 10 - No. 15, and Week 11 – No. 25).

Memphis was knocked out of the national rankings by its next opponent -- suffering a 35-34 loss at Houston. The two American Athletic Conference West Division foes will play this Thursday at 7 p.m. (CT) in Houston in a game that will be nationally-televised by ESPN.

The Tigers started a run of five consecutive games against West Division foes with a 30-27 win over Navy on Saturday.

The Tigers will not play another Saturday game until November, playing Thursday at Houston, the following Friday (Oct. 27) against Tulane and Friday, Nov. 3 at Tulsa.

