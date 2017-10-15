Hundreds turn out for 20th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk

A dreary Sunday didn't stop dozens of people from descending on Christian Brothers University to mark the 20th anniversary of a very special annual event.

The Down Syndrome Association of Memphis is celebrating its 20 years of its Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk

"It's to highlight the abilities of these great girls and these great kids and adults with Down syndrome and how much potential they have," said DSAM Executive Director Marline Hobson.

Hundreds of families came out to Christian Brothers University on Sunday to walk with a purpose.

The day included lots of games, food, and fun, but the meaning behind it all is so much greater.

"When we go together as a support team and help out each other, and helping fundraisers like this amazing walk we have together,” said Jessica Smart with DSAM.

Though the organization has been doing the walk for 20 years, they plan to continue to teach the world about inclusion for many years to come.

"However long it takes to continue to improve the work of Down, so let's stand up for Down syndrome," said Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell.

Click here to visit DSAM’s official website.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.