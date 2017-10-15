Hundreds turn out for 20th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk

After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
An earthquake shook part of the Mid-South on Sunday morning.
Coming off of a warm September, warmer falls are becoming a trend across the U.S. as well as right here in the Mid-South.
Two men are behind bars after police say shots were fired at security guards outside of a Hickory Hill nightclub.
Some are saying an executive order signed this week by President Donald Trump will cause dramatically hiking health insurance prices for millions.
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.
