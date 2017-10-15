A.W. Willis Bridge to Mud Island reopens

Mud Island residents, rejoice! Your traffic nightmare is over.

The A.W. Willis Bridge opened a day earlier than expected Sunday.

Crews finished making repairs and upgrades to the railroad crossing just off Front Street.

The bridge's closure forced traffic off the island to bottleneck on North Mud Island Road, resulting some drivers waiting nearly an hour to get off the island some days this week.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.