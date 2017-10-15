Men arrested after gunfight outside Hickory Hill club

Two men are behind bars after police say shots were fired at security guards outside of a Hickory Hill nightclub.

The nine guards outside the Truth Nightclub on Winchester said the gunshots were fired from an SUV on Saturday around 3 a.m. They returned fire before the SUV crashed.

Reggie Weeks and Lucas Smith were both taken into custody. Smith was also shot in the leg during the gun battle.

Police also say they recovered an AR-15 from the vehicle.

