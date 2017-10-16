Relative of Emmitt Till remembers longtime Civil Rights historian

A relative of Emmitt Till was in Memphis on Sunday to remember the passing of a prominent Civil Rights photographer and historian.



The Withers Collection Museum and Gallery on Beale Street hosted a tribute to the life of Dr. Ernest Withers on the 10-year anniversary of his death.

Dr. Withers took photos during the sanitation workers strike in Memphis, the aftermath of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, and also created and distributed a pamphlet during the infamous trial in the death of Emmit Till.

That is why Deborah Watts, Till's cousin, spoke today at the ceremony.

“Dr. Withers made a contribution so that wouldn't happen again,” said Till’s cousin Deborah Watts. “That's why the book, the pamphlet that he produced because of the trial if you read the inside cover of it, it talks about why he didn't want history to be repeated in terms of the horrific murder and death... Emmett was brutally murdered for a lot of different reasons. Reasons that are tied to some of the things that people are having a hard time with today.”

You can see the photos taken by Dr. Ernest Withers at the museum in his honor open Tuesday through Sundays in the evenings.

