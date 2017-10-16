Jury fails to return unanimous verdict twice in Jessica Chambers trial

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The jury deliberating Quinton Tellis' role in the murder of Jessica Chambers is having problems.

The jury first returned a verdict at 1:40 p.m. The judge asked them if the verdict was unanimous. They said yes, but then one juror spoke up. That juror said the verdict was not unanimous.

The jury was sent back into deliberations.

Then at 2 p.m., the jury returned a unanimous verdict--or so we thought. The jury turned in a not guilty verdict to the judge, but when the judge asked each juror individually how they voted, many of them said they voted guilty.

The jury is back in deliberations.

Tellis is accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers, who was burned alive in December 2014.

The defense and prosecution offered up their closing arguments Sunday. The defense called no witnesses, and instead focused on the prosecution's many witnesses who testified hearing Chambers say a man named Eric killed her.

The defense team pointed out that one of the prosecution's witnesses, an investigators with decades of experience, even said he'd never known someone to give a dying declaration that falsely accuses someone.

Prosecutors argued that while first responders remember hearing Chambers say someone named Eric killed her, she was in no condition to speak. They had the head of Regional Medical Center's burn unit testify that Chambers burns were so bad she could not properly talk.

Prosecutor John Champion said he thought Chambers was trying to say, "Tellis," but since she could not breathe correctly, shape her mouth, or move her tongue, first responders instead heard "Eric."

Prosecutors also argued that Tellis changed his story about where he was the night Chambers was killed. They used cellphone data to prove that Tellis was in town around the time Chambers was burned alive.

The jury began deliberations Sunday--going for about 4.5 hours before dismissing for the day. The jury resumed deliberations at 9 a.m. Sunday.

