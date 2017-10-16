4 suspects in purple masks rob, shoot man

Memphis Police Department is looking for the group of people responsible for robbing and shooting a man.

MPD rushed to Harrington Avenue around 7:15 Monday morning where a robbery occurred.

Officers said one man was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers are looking for three male suspects and one female suspect wearing purple masks.

The suspects are believed to be in a grey Cadillac CTS.

