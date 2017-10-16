Man given 2 life sentences for murdering Tipton Co. couple

A man pleaded guilty to the murder of a couple in Tipton County, Tennessee.

Brenda Dukes and Rhonda Bishop-Dukes were found dead on June 6, 2016 at their home near Millington.

Michael Cullum was arrested in connection to the murders nearly two months later.

Cullum was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of felony murder, arson, theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cullum was given two life sentences.

