Man pleads guilty to murder of woman, father

A Tipton County man pleaded guilty to murder a woman and her father.

Robert Bailey, 66, and his daughter, Tammie Bailey, 41, were found dead in their home in Drummonds, Tennessee, in July 2016.

Jason Holland, 36, was arrested for their murders days later.

Holland was indicted on two counts of criminal responsibility for first-degree murder, two counts of criminal responsibility for felony murder, criminal responsibility for aggravated arson, tampering with evidence, and filing a false report.

Holland is awaiting sentencing.

