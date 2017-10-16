Man pleads guilty to murder of woman, father

The legend of the large cat in north Mississippi is still strong.More >>
The legend of the large cat in north Mississippi is still strong.More >>
A young girl's reaction to her incredible birthday present is melting hearts across the internet.More >>
A young girl's reaction to her incredible birthday present is melting hearts across the internet.More >>
A Tipton County man pleaded guilty to murder a woman and her father.More >>
A Tipton County man pleaded guilty to murder a woman and her father.More >>
A man pleaded guilty to the murder of a couple in Tipton County, Tennessee.More >>
A man pleaded guilty to the murder of a couple in Tipton County, Tennessee.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the group of people responsible for robbing and shooting a man.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the group of people responsible for robbing and shooting a man.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
The toddlers, Jakarter and Keyaunte, were found with burns on their body from the stove after their mother, Lamora Williams, said she left them home with a family member for at least 11 hours.More >>
The toddlers, Jakarter and Keyaunte, were found with burns on their body from the stove after their mother, Lamora Williams, said she left them home with a family member for at least 11 hours.More >>
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.More >>
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.More >>
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >>
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >>
Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.More >>
Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>