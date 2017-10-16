Large cat possibly spotted in Byhalia

The legend of the large cat in north Mississippi is still strong.

A video of the animal quickly went viral Wednesday after a man captured video of it in Hernando.

"I've never seen anything that big," he said. "The cops and everyone were like, 'Holy cow, that's not a house cat. That's a large animal.'"

A woman in Byhalia now also claims to have seen the big cat. She captured what she believes is a Panther on her surveillance camera.

Brix Fowler is working to talk to the woman who captured the picture. He will have a story tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

