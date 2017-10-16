Tigers football player appears in court on rape charge

A former Memphis football player who is facing rape charges appeared in court Monday.

Ernest Suttles appeared in court for an arraignment hearing. He was arrested Saturday before the Tigers played Navy.

Suttles is charged with raping a fellow student. The judge ordered Suttles to wear a GPS bracelet and stay away from the victim. Suttles is out of jail on bond.

Blake Ballin is the attorney defending Suttles.

"Ballin, Ballin & Fishman has been retained in the case of Ernest Suttles. Blake Ballin is defending Ernest Suttles. Mr. Suttles was accused of rape this weekend and removed from the University of Memphis football team immediately. Mr. Suttles denies any accusation of rape. While a serious matter, being falsely accused of rape is also extremely serious."

