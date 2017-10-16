Young girl has priceless reaction to getting teddy bear with deployed Dad's voice

A young girl's reaction to her incredible birthday present is melting hearts across the internet.

In the video posted to Twitter, the 5-year-old girl opens her present, taking out a blue teddy bear wearing Army fatigues.

She squeezes the bear, and out comes her Dad's voice--something she's been missing while he's been deployed.

"Oh my God, that's Daddy!" she screams, squeezing the bear tight.

Happy 5th birthday to the worlds cutest little girl EVER. Since my brother in law is deployed we planned this out & her reaction was priceless ???? pic.twitter.com/HupSXgCxst — Mia. (@Mnveee) October 11, 2017

The video has already spawned tens of thousands of likes and retweets.

