Young girl has priceless reaction to getting teddy bear with deployed Dad's voice

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A young girl's reaction to her incredible birthday present is melting hearts across the internet.

In the video posted to Twitter, the 5-year-old girl opens her present, taking out a blue teddy bear wearing Army fatigues.

She squeezes the bear, and out comes her Dad's voice--something she's been missing while he's been deployed.

"Oh my God, that's Daddy!" she screams, squeezing the bear tight.

The video has already spawned tens of thousands of likes and retweets.

