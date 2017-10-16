Grizzlies get ready for season with annual tip off luncheon

The 2017-2018 Memphis Grizzlies season is set to begin. The team held its annual tip off luncheon Monday.

Hundreds of fans went to FedExForum Monday to meet this year's players and coaches and get them ready for the season.

Star players Mark Gasol and Mike Conley answered questions ranging from their favorite foods to how they picked their numbers.

"I was born October 11 which was only a few days ago and I just turned 30--can you believe that? I hate that. I feel the age already. But that's the reason I wore number 11," Conley said.

The Grizzlies' season kicks off Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the New Orleans Pelicans.

