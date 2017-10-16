Teen shot early Monday morning

A 15-year-old boy was shot and robbed early Monday morning.
The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Harrington Avenue, which is near Wooddale High School, at 7:15 a.m.
The teenager, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Laterrell Toney said he heard the shooting happen outside.
"I was sitting in the living room watching the news and I opened the door and seen y'all outside," he said.
Quincy Higgins also lives in the neighborhood. His brother walks to school down the same street every day.
"I just had to call and verify, make sure it wasn't him," he said. "The only thing I heard, he was shot in the leg over a cell phone and that's crazy."
Memphis police officers are searching for three men and one woman who were reportedly wearing purple masks. They are believed to have driven away in a gray Cadillac CTS.
Higgins said his brother will no longer be walking to school.
"He'll drive. He will not walk to school no more," he said.
