Fire causes roof cave in at Memphis apartment complex - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fire causes roof cave in at Memphis apartment complex

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The roof of an apartment complex caved in after a fire on Monday afternoon.

The fire sparked at River Trace Apartments on East River Trace Drive around 5 p.m.

Fifteen apartments were damaged in the fire. All 15 families are getting help from American Red Cross. Nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly