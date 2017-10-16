2011 murder conviction overturned

Tennessee education officials believe nearly 10,000 assessment tests across the state were scored incorrectly.More >>
The roof of an apartment complex caved in after a fire on Monday afternoon.More >>
A former Memphis football player facing rape charges pleaded 'not guilty' to the charges Monday.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
The 2017-2018 Memphis Grizzlies season is set to begin. The team held its annual tip off luncheon Monday.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
