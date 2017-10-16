Men who shot veteran caught on surveillance camera

Johnny Parker was reading his Bible when two men entered his home, robbed him, and shot him in the foot. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

This man was caught on a surveillance camera wiping off the door knob with his shirt the night a South Memphis man was robbed and shot. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A 64-year-old Marine veteran was shot during a home invasion on Saturday.

Johnny Parker's surveillance camera rolled as one of the suspects, clearly armed with a gun, wiped the door knob with his shirt.

Parker was reading his Bible when two men made their way inside his home, robbed him, and shot him in the foot.

"It's a better way to live than to take from people who ain't got nothing," Parker said. "I was sitting there studying my Bible."

Parker buys houses in South Memphis and renovates them. That's why he thinks the men thought he had money when they asked him for his safe.

"I said, 'Man, how in the hell can I have a safe in South Memphis? I said, 'Man, I ain't got no money,'" he recalled. "I wish I did have some money to give them. If I would've had some money, I probably would not have gotten shot."

Ted Ramey lives next door to Parker. He was there to return jumper cables when the men forced themselves inside.

"They told me to get on the floor," he said. "They were shooting in there and everything. They're dangerous. They need to be off the streets."

Parker said he will keep doing what he can for the part of town he loves, but he wants the men who shot him to pay.

"I don't want them to do that to anyone else that's trying to build up this community," Parker said.

If you can identify the men in the surveillance video, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

