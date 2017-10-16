Men who shot veteran caught on surveillance camera

The roof of an apartment complex caved in after a fire on Monday afternoon.More >>
A 15-year-old boy is out of surgery and recovering at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after being shot while walking to school Monday morning.More >>
A 64-year-old Marine veteran was shot during a home invasion on Saturday.
A 64-year-old Marine veteran was shot during a home invasion on Saturday.
Tennessee education officials believe nearly 10,000 assessment tests across the state were scored incorrectly.More >>
A former Memphis football player facing rape charges pleaded 'not guilty' to the charges Monday.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
With $37,500 in hand, he says all he wants now is to see his record expunged.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
The owner of an Auburn ice cream store is reacting after a weekend death in which a 3-year-old girl fell into the store's grease trap and drowned.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.More >>
Just because a $20 bill says it's for “Motion Picture Use Only,” does not mean it can be used to see a movie. But Jonesboro police say that’s what Justin Byers tried to do.More >>
