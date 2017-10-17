Austin Hall named AAC Defensive Player of Week

With the Memphis Tigers now ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, U of M players are reaping the benefits of winning.

Memphis Head Coach Mike Norvell brought Austin Hall to the forefront after a thrilling 30-27 win over Navy, recognizing Hall's contribution to the victory.

The former Collierville High star filled up the stat sheet with 10 Tackles, a fumble recovery, and 2 interceptions--the last one sealing the victory in the closing minutes.

Hall, a redshirt sophomore who earned a scholarship as a walk-on, said experience in the defensive scheme is paying off.

"Just getting a whole year under my belt," Hall said. "And just kind of getting maybe our defensive scheme down even better, and I can be more of a leader on the field."

"Austin, this past week we were able to put him back at free safety and let him run sideline to sideline," Norvell said. "He was involved in all pass coverages and also defending the run. Just really pleased with his preparation and the way he went out and played. I think he's showing himself as one of the top defenders in the league."

Hall and the Tigers have a short week to get ready for their next game. They play in Houston against the Cougars on Thursday night.

