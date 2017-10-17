Free gun locks available across Memphis on Tuesday

Two thousand gun locks are available for Mid-Southerners.

Six locations across Memphis are offering the free gun locks Tuesday to help keep people safe.

Project ChildSafe has partnered with the city of Memphis, law enforcement, and many local gun safety advocates.

The gun lock giveaway runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The locations you can get a free gun lock are:

Whitehaven Community Center: 4318 Graceland Dr., Memphis TN 38116

4318 Graceland Dr., Memphis TN 38116 Mt. Pisgah CME Church: 2490 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38114

2490 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38114 Glenview Community Center: 1141 S. Barksdale, Memphis, TN 38114

1141 S. Barksdale, Memphis, TN 38114 Pursuit of God Transformation Center: 3171 Signal St., Memphis, TN 38127

3171 Signal St., Memphis, TN 38127 Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Westwood: 620 Parkrose Rd., Memphis, TN 38109

620 Parkrose Rd., Memphis, TN 38109 Hickory Hill Community Center: 3910 Ridgway Rd., Memphis, TN 38115

Project SafeChild has been around for 20 years, but is needed more than ever after several Mid-South children have been killed by unlocked guns.

