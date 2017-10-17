Man wanted after att. robbery, shots fired in Cooper-Young

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who attempted to rob a woman in Cooper-Young and fired shots at her.

According to a police report, a woman parked her car on Nelson Avenue on Saturday night. Shortly after, a man pulled up behind her, got out of his car, and started yelling.

The woman started to pull away when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at least five shots at her.

The woman was uninjured, but no arrests have been made.

