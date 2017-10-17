Man wanted after att. robbery, shots fired in Cooper-Young - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man wanted after att. robbery, shots fired in Cooper-Young

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who attempted to rob a woman in Cooper-Young and fired shots at her.

According to a police report, a woman parked her car on Nelson Avenue on Saturday night. Shortly after, a man pulled up behind her, got out of his car, and started yelling.

The woman started to pull away when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at least five shots at her.

The woman was uninjured, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly