UofM hosting open forum on campus after several rape reports

Students host a protest after reports of a student being raped. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

In the wake of several recent reports of rape and sexual assault on the University of Memphis campus, the school is holding a forum to keep students aware.

The school will hold an open conversation with President David Rudd on Wednesday from 8 to 10 p.m. at the University Center Theater.

The topic will include sexual harassment and sexual assault, including rape on college campuses.

