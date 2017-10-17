UofM hosting open forum on campus after several rape reports

Two thousand gun locks are available for Mid-Southerners.More >>
Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale is giving away 500 tickets to the Grizzlies' opening night game against the Pelicans.More >>
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his way to the Mid-South this winter.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a break-in at a pharmacy at Crosstown Concourse.More >>
In the wake of several recent reports of rape and sexual assault on the University of Memphis campus, the school is holding a forum to keep students aware.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
The legend of the large cat on the prowl in north Mississippi remains strong. A second person has come forward with more proof that there is definitely something to the story.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
