3 men wanted for Crosstown pharmacy burglary

Memphis Police Department is investigating a break-in at a pharmacy at Crosstown Concourse.

The break-in happened late Sunday night. Police said various medications were taken.

Police are searching for three men who wore gloves and ski masks during the burglary.

The men drove away in a white Dodge Magnum with a black stripe down the hood.

If you know who the burglars may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

