Kevin Hart coming to Landers Center

Comedian Kevin Hart is making his way to the Mid-South this winter.

Hart's Irresponsible Tour will come through Landers Center in Southaven on January 14, 2018.

It's one of 16 shows the comedian will host when he kicks off his tour in Orlando on New Year's Eve.

Tickets for the Southaven date go on sale Friday, October 20 at 9 a.m.

