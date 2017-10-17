David Fizdale giving out 500 free tickets for Grizzlies' home op - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

David Fizdale giving out 500 free tickets for Grizzlies' home opener

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Head coach David Fizdale (Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5) Head coach David Fizdale (Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale is giving away 500 tickets to the Grizzlies' opening night game against the Pelicans.

Fizdale will be at the FedExForum lobby Tuesday afternoon after practice to hand out tickets to Wednesday's game.

A limit of two tickets per person will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at around 1:30 p.m.

Every fan in attendance at the game will receive a Grit Grind Forever growl towel.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly