David Fizdale giving out 500 free tickets for Grizzlies' home opener

Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale is giving away 500 tickets to the Grizzlies' opening night game against the Pelicans.

Fizdale will be at the FedExForum lobby Tuesday afternoon after practice to hand out tickets to Wednesday's game.

A limit of two tickets per person will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at around 1:30 p.m.

Every fan in attendance at the game will receive a Grit Grind Forever growl towel.

