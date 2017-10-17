Machines spark fire at pallet supplier - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Machines spark fire at pallet supplier

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Fire Department battled flames at Best Logistics on Monday night.

The fire broke out around 10:20 p.m. on Breedlove Street, near Chelsea Avenue.

Fire crews said machinery started the fire at the pallet supplier company.

No one was injured.

