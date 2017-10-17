Man indicted in DUI crash that killed wife

A grand jury indicted a 69-year-old man after his wife was killed in a crash two years ago.

Officials said Donald Pinkston was driving drunk and recklessly on I-240 on June 27, 2015.

Peggy Pinkston, 64, was in the front passenger seat when Donald lost control of the vehicle, hit a guard rail, and overturned.

Peggy died at the hospital 12 days later.

Donald Pinkston is out of jail on bond.

