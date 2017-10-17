Man indicted in DUI crash that killed wife - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man indicted in DUI crash that killed wife

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Donald Pinkston (Source: SCSO) Donald Pinkston (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A grand jury indicted a 69-year-old man after his wife was killed in a crash two years ago.

Officials said Donald Pinkston was driving drunk and recklessly on I-240 on June 27, 2015.

Peggy Pinkston, 64, was in the front passenger seat when Donald lost control of the vehicle, hit a guard rail, and overturned.

Peggy died at the hospital 12 days later.

Donald Pinkston is out of jail on bond.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly