Memphis Hustle unveil uniforms

Memphis Hustle, the new Grizzlies G-League squad in Southaven, revealed their uniforms for their first season.

The Hustle will sport red and white unis, with font and number type reminiscent of their big league team in Downtown Memphis.

The Hustle open their inaugural season on Saturday, November 4 at Landers Center against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Click here to buy tickets.

