Police release surveillance of teen shooting suspects

Memphis Police Department released surveillance footage of the suspects accused of shooting a 15-year-old who was walking to school.

The shooting happened on Harrington Avenue, near Wooddale High School, at 7:15 a.m Monday.

Police said a silver-blue 2007 Cadillac CTS pulled up alongside three children walking to school.

One suspect got out of the car with a gun and demanded the 15-year-old's phone. A second suspect also had a handgun. The two got into a struggle with the victim before a third suspect got out of the car with what appeared to be a shotgun.

During the struggle, a shot was fired, hitting 15-year-old Lorenzo Mays.

Monday, police listed four suspects. They now list three involved in the shooting.

The suspects' Cadillac has a sunroof and lacks a daytime driving lamp on the front driver side.

If you have any information about these suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Kendall Kirkham is working to talk to Mays about the ordeal. She will have a report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.