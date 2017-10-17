Radio host Tom Joyner announces his retirement

It's hard to imagine the Fly Jock has entered our homes, workplaces and vehicles for nearly 25 years. Nevertheless, in a bit of shock for some, Tom Joyner announced his retiring from radio in two years.

Joyner extended the Tom Joyner Morning Show in radio syndication through December 31, 2019, with Reach Media, as he prepares for bigger and better things ahead.

In his recent blog, Joyner said:

"We kicked off some signature, never been done before campaigns and events like the national Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day, Sky Shows and the Fantastic Voyage Cruise. We’ve never wavered from our original goal..to entertain, to empower and inform and for the next two years we’ll continue to fight the good fight for the causes important to our audiences…voter registration, policies that impact our community, and raising more than $65 million and counting for my beloved Historically Black Colleges and Universities. As we take things to the next level, personally and professionally, we’ll be in celebration mode with more guests, more parties, and more opportunities to Meet Every Listener. We’ve touched a lot of lives and we love and appreciate the millions of people who are part of the TJMS family. So much has happened since we went on the air in 1994…good and bad…and we all went through it together."

Listeners are encouraged to share their favorite Tom Joyner Morning Show memories on social media with the hashtag #TJMS25.

The Tom Joyner Morning Show can be heard weekdays on iHeart Radio's V101- Memphis' R&B and Old School station.

