Brooks Museum hopes for move to downtown riverfront

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is looking to move to Downtown Memphis, along the riverfront.

The museum's board of directors said parts of their current building are inadequate and need renovations. However, they said upgrading their Overton Park facility would be expensive and disruptive to their park neighbors.

The museum wants to expand, and doing so in their current location could encroach on Overton Park Golf Course or other public spaces.

Brooks officials think a better option would be to join in on the Memphis Riverfront Concept, a plan that looks to revitalize the riverfront and make it a key piece of tourism.

The board of directors passed a resolution, seeking Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and his administration's consideration to join the riverfront.

Kendall Downing is at city council and will have the latest on this potential move. Hear more from him tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.