School shocked by $50K Dollar General donation

An East Memphis elementary school got a generous surprise Tuesday. The surprise was so special, it even impressed the teachers who helped plan it.

Sea Isle Elementary Principal Renee Meeks said she was expecting a donation from Dollar General, but she wasn't expecting how generous the company would be.

Dollar General donated $50,000 to the school.

"Honestly, I had no idea," Meeks said of the surprise. "The young lady I spoke with on the phone said, 'If you're not pleased, I'll buy you a steak dinner.' I said, 'OK. I'll take you up on that.' When I opened the box, I almost passed out."

Meeks said the donation is definitely worth the lost steak.

Dollar General representatives said it's all about investing in the future.

"We give back to hundreds of schools across the nation and this is one of the communities that we serve," William Ricketts said.

School staff told me they're already planning to use that extra cash to make sure every student gets the opportunity to explore the world of reading.

They're looking to add books that contain braille for their vision impaired students and books with sign language to help student with hearing impairments.

"Now all the students, no matter what their impairment is, will be able to enjoy books. So it's opening doors for every child at Sea Isle," Librarian Kimberly Jones said.

