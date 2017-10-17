Teen shot in leg describes 'fake gun' held to his head

This photo was taken of Mays shortly after being shot. (Source: Family)

A 15-year-old who was shot in the leg as he walked to school described the scary moment when someone trying to steal is cell phone pointed a gun at his head.

Lorenzo Mays remains in the hospital, but is doing OK after being shot Monday morning on Harrington Avenue.

"You can't really do nothing with this phone," he said. "Sell it for $3."

Mays said he was walking to the bus stop with two of his friends when a car pulled up nearby. Three people got out of the car and demanded Mays' cell phone.

"One had a purple mask on with a pistol and another dude had a white mask on with a pistol," he said. "The girl had a shotgun pointing at my other friend."

Mays believed one of the guns to be fake.

"They put it to my head. I felt it and I know the difference between a fake gun and a real gun, but the other dude got out of the car and said, 'F this,' and shot me because I was taking too long," Mays recalled.

On Tuesday, Memphis Police Department released a surveillance photo and more information about the people behind the robbery. The two people who appear to be wearing khaki pants in the photo are the friends who were walking with Mays.

"I was walking slow," Mays said. "I was back there listening to my music and that's when another guy got out of the car and came to me."

The robbers got away with one cell phone.

Despite what happened, Mays said he's not scared.

"I just don't get it," he said. "It's just a cell phone."

