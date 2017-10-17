Aquarium planned for Mud Island

An aquarium could be the next attraction on Mud Island.

Plans to develop Memphis' riverfront now include a plan to turn Mud Island River Park into Mud Island River Park and Aquarium. The aquarium would have exhibits featuring wildlife that calls the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast home.

City Council approved a plan to send to the state before October 31. The plan must be approved by the State Building Commission, which would vote on funding for the project by the end of November.

The total cost of the aquarium and a new pedestrian bridge to Mud Island is estimated at $156 million.

City leaders said the project would be a boom for tourism in Memphis.

"It's for tourist; it's for Memphians; it's something that we believe is going to demonstrate to the rest of the world that we care about this city, and we're focused on making it better for all," Memphis Director of Housing & Community Development Paul Young said.

If everything goes smoothly, construction on the project could begin as early as Fall 2018.

