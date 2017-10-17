Teen shot walking home from school

A person was shot Tuesday afternoon off Vollintine Avenue near North Watkins Street, according to Memphis Police Department.

The victim is believed to be a student who was walking home from school. The victim's age and condition are unknown at this time.

WMC Action News 5 is on the scene gathering details about what happened.

This is the second time this week that a student has been shot going to or coming home from school.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.