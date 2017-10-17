City council discusses options for removing Confederate monument

Memphis City Council continues its work to remove Memphis' Confederate monuments as soon as possible.

The city council met Tuesday to talk about its options. Memphis City Council, Mayor Jim Strickland, and Shelby County Commission are all unanimously in favor of removing the monuments, but state law gives the final say to Tennessee Historical Commission (THC).

THC voted against allowing the statues to be removed, but it voted in favor of letting a judge look at the case in November.

"We're still going to let the process play itself out," council member Martavious Jones said. "We will have a substitute motion based on the actions taken by the Tennessee Historical Commission."

Two options Memphis City Council put forward Tuesday were closing Health Sciences Park (where Nathan Bedford Forrest monument is) or adding a lynching museum to the park.

"At least have something that speaks to all these people in Shelby County that were lynched during that period of time," city council attorney Allan Wade said.

The city council is working to create a removal plan by November 21. It wants options available so it can remove the monuments as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.