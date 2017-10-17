City council discusses options for removing Confederate monument - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City council discusses options for removing Confederate monument

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
By Jerry Askin
Connect
Nathan Bedford Forrest monument (Source: WMC Action News 5) Nathan Bedford Forrest monument (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis City Council continues its work to remove Memphis' Confederate monuments as soon as possible. 

The city council met Tuesday to talk about its options. Memphis City Council, Mayor Jim Strickland, and Shelby County Commission are all unanimously in favor of removing the monuments, but state law gives the final say to Tennessee Historical Commission (THC).

THC voted against allowing the statues to be removed, but it voted in favor of letting a judge look at the case in November.

"We're still going to let the process play itself out," council member Martavious Jones said. "We will have a substitute motion based on the actions taken by the Tennessee Historical Commission."

Two options Memphis City Council put forward Tuesday were closing Health Sciences Park (where Nathan Bedford Forrest monument is) or adding a lynching museum to the park.

"At least have something that speaks to all these people in Shelby County that were lynched during that period of time," city council attorney Allan Wade said.

The city council is working to create a removal plan by November 21. It wants options available so it can remove the monuments as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Woman robbed at Germantown ATM

    Woman robbed at Germantown ATM

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-10-18 00:00:15 GMT

    A robber crashed into a woman's car in order to rob her of the money she recently withdrew from an ATM, according to Germantown Police Department.

    More >>

    A robber crashed into a woman's car in order to rob her of the money she recently withdrew from an ATM, according to Germantown Police Department.

    More >>

  • Aquarium planned for Mud Island

    Aquarium planned for Mud Island

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-10-17 23:36:04 GMT
    Aquarium rendering (Source: archimania with Peter Chermayeff LLC)Aquarium rendering (Source: archimania with Peter Chermayeff LLC)

    Plans to develop Memphis' riverfront now include a plan to turn Mud Island River Park into Mud Island River Park and Aquarium. The aquarium would have exhibits featuring wildlife that calls the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast home.

    More >>

    Plans to develop Memphis' riverfront now include a plan to turn Mud Island River Park into Mud Island River Park and Aquarium. The aquarium would have exhibits featuring wildlife that calls the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast home.

    More >>

  • City council discusses options for removing Confederate monument

    City council discusses options for removing Confederate monument

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-10-17 23:34:16 GMT
    Nathan Bedford Forrest monument (Source: WMC Action News 5)Nathan Bedford Forrest monument (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis City Council continues its work to remove Memphis' Confederate monuments as soon as possible. 

    More >>

    Memphis City Council continues its work to remove Memphis' Confederate monuments as soon as possible. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly