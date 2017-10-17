Woman robbed at Germantown ATM - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman robbed at Germantown ATM

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) -

A robber crashed into a woman's car in order to rob her of the money she recently withdrew from an ATM, according to Germantown Police Department.

The robbery happened around 3 p.m. at Bank of Bartlett on Kirby Parkway.

The victim said a white SUV rear ended her vehicle after she withdrew money from the bank's ATM.

She and the driver of the other car got out to look at the damage. After they spoke, the other driver went back into his car, pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded her money.

The robber and a passenger in his SUV drove off down Poplar Avenue. 

Germantown Police Department is working to identify the suspects. If you have any information concerning the identity of the suspect pictured or his accomplice, please contact Germantown Police Department at 901-757-2274 or email at Tips@Germantown-tn.gov.

