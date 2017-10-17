Job fair set to help SNAP recipients meet new work requirement

In order to help make sure Tennessee families don't go hungry, Tennessee Department of Humane Services is hosting a job fair.

Last month, the state decided to reinstate the work requirement for adults who receive SNAP benefits--a decision that will affect more Shelby County residents than any other county in the state.

Beginning February 1, SNAP recipients must work, volunteer, or participate in a qualified training program for 20 hours per week.

“We want to assist individuals impacted by this change by opening doors to new opportunities,” Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes said. “That’s the thriving Tennessee I want to help create and, together, I’m confident we can achieve success.”

To help make sure families meet the requirements to receive the nutritional assistance program, TDHS is hosting a job fair

The job fair will happen October 30 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will be held at Hickory Hill Community Center.

