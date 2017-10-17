Job fair set to help SNAP recipients meet new work requirement

There’s a new plan to remove the Confederate monuments in Memphis. This comes after the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) denied the city's request last week.More >>
There’s a new plan to remove the Confederate monuments in Memphis. This comes after the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) denied the city's request last week.More >>
We've endured a couple of cold mornings this week but it hasn't been cold enough to get our first frost of the season, a temperature of 32 degrees or lower. However it won't be much longer or will it?More >>
We've endured a couple of cold mornings this week but it hasn't been cold enough to get our first frost of the season, a temperature of 32 degrees or lower. However it won't be much longer or will it?More >>
In order to help make sure Tennessee families don't go hungry, Tennessee Department of Humane Services is hosting a job fair.More >>
In order to help make sure Tennessee families don't go hungry, Tennessee Department of Humane Services is hosting a job fair.More >>
Black women in Memphis are more than twice as likely to die from breast cancer as white women in Memphis. That information is according to Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium (MBCC), a group aimed at changing those statistics.More >>
Black women in Memphis are more than twice as likely to die from breast cancer as white women in Memphis. That information is according to Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium (MBCC), a group aimed at changing those statistics.More >>
A robber crashed into a woman's car in order to rob her of the money she recently withdrew from an ATM, according to Germantown Police Department.More >>
A robber crashed into a woman's car in order to rob her of the money she recently withdrew from an ATM, according to Germantown Police Department.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
AJ Burgess was born a month early and without a working kidney, spending the first 10 months of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. He weighs only 25 pounds, can't walk and is fed intravenously.More >>
Boston Celtics' all-star forward Gordon Hayward suffered what appeared to be a season-ending leg injury during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.More >>
Boston Celtics' all-star forward Gordon Hayward suffered what appeared to be a season-ending leg injury during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>