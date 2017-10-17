Bicycle shop puts bad check writing customer on blast

A small business on Broad Avenue is turning the tables after a woman tricked them with a bad check.

Victory Bicycle Studio got ripped off for about $1,000 when a customer wrote the business a bad check. Yet, the shop didn't file a police report. Instead it put the word out on social media.

"It's pretty frustrating. It's theft. You're stealing." Adam Kaluzny is General Manager at Victory Bicycle Studio on Broad.

"She said she wanted to buy a bike for her son who was going off to college," Kaluzny said.

The woman even said she had the money, because she had just won big at a casino. Employees said she didn't ask anything about performance of the bike she picked and she seemed like she was in a hurry to get out of the store.



Store employees got her driver's license and it matched the name and address on the check. A few days later the bank told Victory the account had been closed.

That's when Victory started putting the word out on social media about what had happened to them.

"To make small businesses aware," Kaluzny said when asked why he took the grievance to social media. "It’s hard as a small business to get by."

We went to the West Memphis address on the check. The house is for sale.

“They been gone from that house 3 or 4 months now. Never saw anyone who looked like that photo," neighbor Mike White said.

WMC Action News 5 found an address in Memphis that matched the name on the check. The woman who answered the door said she had a relative with the same name, but she said her relative was not the woman in the video.

Victory employees said she looked like she was in her 40's or 50’s.

"Anybody who lies and deceives the public, they need to go to jail," neighbor Steven Pardy said.

Since getting hit with that bad check, Victory no longer takes checks.

