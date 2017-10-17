Bicycle shop puts bad check writing customer on blast

We've endured a couple of cold mornings this week but it hasn't been cold enough to get our first frost of the season, a temperature of 32 degrees or lower. However it won't be much longer or will it?More >>
We've endured a couple of cold mornings this week but it hasn't been cold enough to get our first frost of the season, a temperature of 32 degrees or lower. However it won't be much longer or will it?More >>
West Memphis Police Department opened its doors to give the public an idea of how it operates.More >>
West Memphis Police Department opened its doors to give the public an idea of how it operates.More >>
A small business on Broad Avenue is turning the tables after a woman tricked them with a bad check.More >>
A small business on Broad Avenue is turning the tables after a woman tricked them with a bad check.More >>
Memphis Police Department is cracking down on prostitution, specifically on the men who seek out prostitutes.More >>
Memphis Police Department is cracking down on prostitution, specifically on the men who seek out prostitutes.More >>
There’s a new plan to remove the Confederate monuments in Memphis. This comes after the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) denied the city's request last week.More >>
There’s a new plan to remove the Confederate monuments in Memphis. This comes after the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) denied the city's request last week.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
A Facebook fugitive from the metro Detroit area, who once taunted police on the social media site, surrendered Monday night and even followed through on a promise to deliver a dozen donuts.More >>
A Facebook fugitive from the metro Detroit area, who once taunted police on the social media site, surrendered Monday night and even followed through on a promise to deliver a dozen donuts.More >>
Boston Celtics' all-star forward Gordon Hayward suffered what appeared to be a season-ending leg injury during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.More >>
Boston Celtics' all-star forward Gordon Hayward suffered what appeared to be a season-ending leg injury during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.More >>