First ever Citizen's Academy launches in West Memphis

West Memphis Police Department opened its doors to give the public an idea of how it operates.

For the first time in the department's history, it is hosting a citizen's academy. The course will have citizens meet for two hours a week for two months.

During that time, the citizens will spent time with patrol officers, narcotics investigators, and even SWAT team members.

""I think they're going to understand what we do more than what they do now, but it's also going to give us some feedback for what the community expects of us," said Robert Langston with West Memphis Police Department. "We've seen the changes the last few years in law enforcement, as we realize we need to make some changes as us talking to them, them talking to us, we can make that happen."

The citizens will also get special assignments on Halloween, an opportunity for them to see how officers interact with the community.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.